Manchester United play against Manchester United at the Matchweek 15 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace meet in a game for the Matchweek 15 of the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on December 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM (ET). The home team cannot afford to give up points. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League potential lineups.

The home team, Manchester United, won two of the last three games and tied one against Chelsea on the road. They are on a streak after losing two games in a row against Manchester City 0-2 at home and against Watford 1-4 on the road. This is the second winning streak of Manchester United in the 2021 season.

Crystal Palace lost the last two games against Aston Villa 1-2 at home and another one against Leeds United on the road 0-1. That defeat against Leeds United was the end of a 3-game winning streak of on the road games.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United have the right players to win this game, but the rival team has a defense allowing only 1.43 goals per game. And the Manchester United offense with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as top scorers are scoring just 1.71 goals per game.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s Head coach, will have his first official game as head coach this season, but this game will be difficult for him as two key players like Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane will be unavailable due to injuries.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: De Gea (GK), Dalot (DF), Lindelof (DF), Maguire (DF), Telles (DF), McTominay (MF), Fred (MF), Sancho (MF), Fernandes (FW-MF), Rashford (FW), Ronaldo (FW).

Crystal Palace probable lineup

Crystal Palace has a negative 3-7-4 overall record, and the team's on-road record is 1-3-4, so far the only on the road victory was against Manchester City 2-0 in Matchweek 10. But Crystal Palace does not depend on a couple of players like the home team, they have four players with 3 goals or more: Odsonne Édouard (3), Christian Benteke (4), Wilfried Zaha (4) and Conor Gallagher (4).

Patrick Vieira is in his first season with Crystal Palace as head coach after being in charge of Nice (Ligue 1) for almost 2 years. The season is young but Vieira has shown to take Crystal Palace to a higher level.

This is the likely Crystal Palace’s lineup for this game: Guaita (GK), Tomkins (DF), Andersen (DF), Guehi (DF), Mitchell (DF), Gallagher (MF), Milivojevic (MF), Kouyate (MF), Ayew (FW), Benteke (FW), Zaha (FW).