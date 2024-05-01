The playoffs of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX are here. In this article you will find all the information about it, including bracket, schedule, teams, and format.

The Clausura 2024 tournament is drawing to a close, with ten teams vying for glory in Liga MX. Here’s everything you need to know about the bracket, schedule, format, and the clubs competing in this semester’s playoffs.

A new champion could emerge this semester in Liga MX. While Club America aims to defend the title earned last year, all nine other teams are eager to wrest the trophy away and establish themselves as the best club in Mexico.

For this tournament, the Liga MX changed the format for the play-in. Now, four teams will compete against each other for a spot in the playoffs, where the other six teams await patiently.

Liga MX Clausura 2024: Play-in format

The final stage of the Clausura 2024 tournament begins with the play-in round. Four teams, ranked 7th to 10th, will compete for a spot in the next stage, with three of them having a second chance.

Necaxa (9th) and Queretaro (10th) will face off in a single-game matchup. The winner stays alive, while the loser’s tournament journey ends. The duel will take place on Aguascalientes, home of Necaxa.

Meanwhile, Pachuca (7th) and Pumas UNAM (8th) will also play a single-game match. The winner advances directly to the quarterfinals, while the loser gets a second chance and faces the winner of the Necaxa vs. Queretaro match.

The winner of the Pachuca vs. Pumas match will then play against Cruz Azul (2nd place) in the quarterfinals. The winner of the third play-in match will face Club America (1st place) in the playoffs.

Liga MX Clausura 2024: Bracket

Once the play-in round concludes, the quarterfinals will be set to begin. As mentioned earlier, the lowest seed will play against Club America, while the second-lowest seed will face Cruz Azul.

This is how the bracket looks like before the first games of the play-in:

Playoff bracket of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX

Liga MX Clausura 2024: Schedule, dates, and times

The play-in matches will start tomorrow, while the third game will be played on Sunday. Once the winners are set, the Liga MX will announce the schedule of the quarterfinals on Monday, as most likely.

Necaxa vs. Queretaro | Thursday, May 2, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET

Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM | Thursday, May 2, 2024 | 11:15 PM ET

Winner 9/10 vs. Loser 7/8 | Sunday, May 5, 2024 | TBA

The schedule for the quarterfinals and semifinals is yet to be determined. The only confirmed details are that the first leg of the final will be played on May 23, with the second leg scheduled for May 26.

Liga MX Clausura 2024: Teams

As mentioned earlier, there are 10 teams competing in the final stage of the Clausura 2024 tournament. However, only eight will remain once the play-in ends on Sunday.

Here are the teams participating in the play-in and playoffs of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament:

Club America Cruz Azul Toluca Monterrey Tigres UANL Chivas Pachuca Pumas UNAM Necaxa Queretaro