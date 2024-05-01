Benjamin Cremaschi gets to play next to Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, but the young midfielder may not do the same on the international stage.

Many Argentines who play next to Lionel Messi at Inter Miami can dream with the idea of teaming up with Leo on the international stage as well. Benjamin Cremaschi seemed to have that possibility, but he’s leaning towards representing the United States.

In an interview with Urbana Play 104.3 FM, the 19-year-old revealed he made the decision after asking Argentina U23s coach Javier Mascherano about his chances of making the cut for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I haven’t spoken to (Lionel) Scaloni, I spoke with Masche,” Cremaschi said, via The Mirror. “The truth is he was very honest with me. He said he wants the best for me. It wasn’t an egotistical conversation and I’m very thankful for it . He told it to me in the best way and I understood him perfectly, so I’m leaning toward the United States.”

Cremaschi was born to Argentine parents in Miami and spent his entire life in South Florida. He admitted being interested in representing La Albiceleste, but opted to commit to the Stars and Stripes after Mascherano “made things clear.”

Benjamin Cremaschi #30 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami react during the second half in the game against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both Argentina and the United States U23 teams will take part in the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. While the USMNT has been drawn into Group A alongside France, New Zealand, and the winner of a AFC-CAF playoff; the Argentine side will face Morocco, Ukraine, and an AFC team in Group B.

Messi’s presence in Paris 2024 Olympics uncertain

While Cremaschi will be waiting for Marko Mitrovic’s call to represent the USMNT U23s, it’s still uncertain whether Messi will be playing for Argentina in Paris. Let’s keep in mind that teams are allowed to include three overage players on their rosters.

“I spoke with Leo and we agreed to keep talking,” Mascherano told TyC Sports in March, via ESPN. “He has just started the season with Inter Miami and we still have some time until the Olympic Games. And we have to consider he also has the Copa America ahead this summer. It is not an easy situation.“

Messi, who will turn 37 in June, is expected to take part in the Copa America in June. An Olympic participation would give him practically no time to rest, while it would also mean Inter Miami would miss their biggest star for nearly two months.

“We have to see if he really has the energy to be there [in Paris],” Mascherano added about Messi, who helped Argentina win gold in his only Olympic participation in Beijing 2008. “It is not our intention to bother him or pressure him. We made him an invitation in advance and we gave him all the facts he needs to think about it and to talk with his club. It is not easy for him, either, to manage it with Inter Miami and the MLS and to be absent for a while. He will decide at the right time.”