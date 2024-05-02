Lionel Messi is on a massive quest to win the MLS in 2024. Inter Miami could bring him huge help.

Lionel Messi wants to win the MLS Cup in 2024 and, so far, the Argentine legend is having a spectacular season with Inter Miami. After seven games, Leo is the top scorer in the tournament with nine goals and also has seven assists. Just unstoppable.

A few weeks ago, The Herons suffered a big hit when they were eliminated by Monterrey from the Concacaf Champions Cup. It was a massive opportunity to claim an international title.

However, since that moment on, Messi took charge and revamped the team with consecutive victories in MLS against Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC and New England Revolution.

Right now, Inter Miami are in first place of the Eastern Conference with 21 points in 11 games. They are on pace to get a ticket to the playoffs, but, those knockout stages are going to be a very difficult challenge with possible rivals like Columbus Crew or FC Cincinnati.

Lionel Messi could join force with another Argentine star (Getty Images)

Angel Di Maria could sign with Inter Miami

According to a report of Leo Paradizo with ESPN Argentina, Inter Miami have started negotiations to sign Angel Di Maria. The star currently plays for Benfica in Portugal.

However, Messi’s great friend becomes a free agent next summer and that makes him a huge option to help Inter Miami for the final stretch of the season. That would occur after his participation with Argentina in Copa America.

Angel Di Maria is 36-years old and this MLS opportunity could give him the last big contract of an illustrious career. Furthermore, he would join an amazing group of veterans with Leo, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.