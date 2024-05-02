Ezekiel Elliott made a big promise to Dallas Cowboys' fans after Jerry Jones gave him a new chance with the team.

The Dallas Cowboys had another disappointing season in 2023 after being surprisingly eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. They haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and, as a consequence, owner Jerry Jones promised more offensive weapons for Dak Prescott.

However, it’s been a very quiet period of free agency for the Cowboys with big losses. Tony Pollard signed a huge deal with the Tennessee Titans and Tyron Smith will protect Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

In this scenario, the Dallas Cowboys just made one of the most surprising moves in the NFL by bringing back Ezekiel Elliott. It seemed to be a broken relationship, but, Jones believe it’s time for another opportunity.

How many years does Ezekiel Elliott have on his contract?

Ezekiel Elliott signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys after playing in 2023 for legendary head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Now, the running back warns the NFL as he is ready to win the Super Bowl.

“It was just important to me just to get back here and finish what I started. I think I still am a dominant guy. I’ve got to go out there and prove that. That’s a motivation. I think we all know how I feel about competing and leaving it all out there for my teammates.”

How long Ezekiel Elliott played for Dallas Cowboys?

Ezekiel Elliott played seven seasons for the Dallas Cowboys after being selected with the No.4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He became the third-best running back in Cowboys’ history with 8262 yards behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

That’s why, Dak Prescott acknowledged this could be a massive upgrade for an offense with names such as CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. “When it’s time to be serious and lock in, there’s nobody better than him. It’s something every young guy should follow. The way that he goes about his business. It’s going to be huge for this team.”