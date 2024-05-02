Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes the Denver Nuggets are in serious trouble in their series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a key factor.

Draymond Green Likes The Timberwolves’ Chances

The Denver Nuggets continue to be the team to beat in the NBA, and that’s going to be the case until proven otherwise. They’re the defending champions for a reason, and they proved it again in the first round.

Nonetheless, things won’t get any easier for them going forward. They’ll face a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s fresh off sweeping Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves aren’t the same team the Nuggets dispatched in five games last season. That’s why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes they could be in trouble.

Draymond Green Says The Nuggets Are In Trouble

Green cites the Timberwolves’ deep bench as the biggest reason why he thinks the reigning champions could struggle in this series. On paper, Minnesota has the better second unit:

“The Nuggets took the series but I think they’re in trouble, and the reason I think they’re in trouble, and I said this before, I just don’t think their bench is good enough,” Draymond Green said on his podcast. “We saw that again the other night like they’re just not getting enough from their bench. And as you move forward I think the difference in this Minnesota-Denver series could be the bench. You got Naz Reid coming off the bench can play huge minutes, Kyle Anderson coming off, Monte Morris who’s a great backup point guard that they’re not really using much but can use. Nickeil Alexander-Walker who’s been playing great basketball.”

Nikola Jokic has found plenty of success against Rudy Gobert in the past. Even so, Green still thinks the French big man could be a big factor, as well as the Timberwolves’ bench:

“I just think the depth of the Timberwolves is going to give Denver problems and yes, the match-up between Joker and Rudy Gobert trying to guard him is huge, but I’ve always told you guys, you win championships six through ten, not one through five,” Green continued.

The Timberwolves are young and hungry, but they still need to prove themselves on the biggest stage. Will they be able to dethrone the reigning champions? We’ll have to wait and see.