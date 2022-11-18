As is traditional before the start of each World Cup, many experts, mascots, animals, and even supercomputers have been used to predict the winner of the competition. Now the marbles have the opportunity to shine. Find out who ended up as the winner.

When the first match of the 2022 World Cup begins on November 20 between the host country of Qatar and Ecuador, the whole world will be watching. This edition will be the last to feature 32 teams until the new format is introduced in USA/Mexico/Canada in 2026.

Numerous experts, mascots, animals, and even supercomputers are, as is customary before the commencement of each tournament, offering their predictions for the competition. Paul is a name well-known to everyone who follows the World Cup.

All six of Germany's 2010 World Cup matches were correctly predicted by the psychic octopus called Paul, who shot to popularity throughout the world as a result. Paul, once a resident of the Sea Life Aquarium in Oberhausen, Germany, choose his favorite teams by having his keepers drop one of two glass cases with the team logos into his tank for him to eat from.

Who won the 2022 World Cup Marble Race game?

Bookies and financiers alike have run different algorithms and races to attempt to forecast who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There has only been one thing left to do: let the marbles decide who will lift this edition's trophy. Bleacher Report have used 32 marbles all in the colors of the 32 nations that will appear in Qatar. The marbles leave the entrance and make their way through the labyrinth. Groups and putts are being used to determine the sequence of ball release.

Right away, it seems that the hugging nation of Qatar has dropped out of the competition. From Brazil and Belgium to Ecuador and Mexico, many different teams take the top spot. At one point, Mexico was racing ahead of the rest of the field as everyone else scrambled to keep up. To start the home stretch, Mexico is first to the finish line.

The last act has a surprising turn of events that takes place. At this point, England have a commanding lead and is steadily increasing their distance from the rest of the pack. They, eventually will prevail and win the World Cup. Grouped with Wales and the United States, the Three Lions will be seeking to improve upon their solid showings at the last two major championships.

They made it all the way to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and then went one better at Euro 2020, losing the final at Wembley on penalties to Italy. Since then, though, Gareth Southgate's squad has taken some heat from fans for their lackluster play and lack of inspiration as they go into the World Cup without a victory in their previous six games.