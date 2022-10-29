Pachuca and Toluca clash at Estadio Hidalgo in the second leg of Liga MX Apertura 2022 final. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Pachuca will host Toluca at Estadio Hidalgo in the second leg of Liga MX Apertura 2022 final.

In the first leg, Pachuca got a tremendous 5-1 advantage at Toluca and it would be almost impossible for them to lose the title. Unless a miracle happens, the Tuzos are really close of clinching their seventh national title and that would put them in sixth place all-time tied with Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL.

Toluca seemed to have the recipe for success after constructing a talented roster with veteran players such as Leo Fernandez, Carlos Gonzalez, Jean Meneses, Camilo Sanvezzo or Tiago Volpi. The Diablos Rojos even eliminated Club America in the semifinals, the favorite to win it all and the best team during the regular season. Then, disaster hit last Thursday and now they have to win by four goals to send the final to extra time.

Pachuca vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Time: 9:36 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Hidalgo. Pachuca, Mexico.

Pachuca vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:36 PM

CT: 8:36 PM

MT: 7:36 PM

PT: 6:36 PM

Pachuca vs Toluca: Storylines

It's finally vindication time for Pachuca. Last season, they lost the Clausura 2022 final at home against Atlas, but now everything seems ready for the Tuzos to become champions. This would be Guillermo Almada's first title as manager in Liga MX. After 11 games during the regular season and the playoffs, Pachuca have 8 wins, 2 draws and only one loss at home.

Toluca are going for their 11th title in Mexico and that would leave them just two behind of the all-time record: 13 by Club America. In order to achieve that, they have to overcome a 5-1 deficit. In Liga MX Apertura 2022, the Diablos Rojos scored four goals twice. They did it on Matchday 17 against Club Queretaro (the worst team of the tournament) and in the first leg of the quarterfinals vs Santos Laguna.

How to watch or live stream free Pachuca vs Toluca in the US

Pachuca vs Toluca: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Pachuca are the favorites at home with -210 in the moneyline. Surprisingly, considering they need a four-goal victory, Toluca are the underdog in the second leg of the final at +500 and the draw is set at +340. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Pachuca -210 Tie +340 Toluca +500

*Odds via BetMGM