Palmeiras vs Fluminense: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Copa Libertadores game on October 21, 2026

Palmeiras host Fluminense at Nubank Parque in the second leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores semifinals, with a place in the final at stake. Find out how to watch the decisive Brazilian clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs Fluminense Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense in the USA

In the United States, the match is listed on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, with online streaming available through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense for free?

Yes, fans in the United States may be able to watch Palmeiras vs. Fluminense for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial, available to eligible new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Palmeiras and Fluminense meet in an all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores semifinal, with a place in the November 28 final in Montevideo, Uruguay, on the line. Palmeiras won the first leg 2-1 at the Maracana on October 14, giving them a narrow advantage heading into the return match at home.

Agustin Giay of Palmeiras and teammates (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

That result puts Palmeiras in control of the tie: a win or draw will send them through to the final. Fluminense, meanwhile, must win by two or more goals to advance outright. A one-goal victory for Fluminense would level the aggregate score and send the semifinal to a penalty shootout, as the away-goals rule does not apply.

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Palmeiras will look to make home advantage count and protect their lead, while Fluminense need a more productive attacking performance to keep their continental campaign alive.

With the teams separated by just one goal, the opening stages could be crucial: Palmeiras can force Fluminense to take risks, while the visitors must balance their need to attack with the danger of conceding another goal.

The winner will advance to the Copa Libertadores final on November 28 at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Since Palmeiras and Fluminense are on the same side of the bracket, they cannot meet again in the final.

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Palmeiras vs Fluminense: Predicted Lineups

Palmeiras (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel; Alexander Barboza, Murilo, Gustavo Gomez; Joaquin Piquerez, Marlon Freitas, Lucas Evangelista, Agustin Giay; Andreas Pereira, Jhon Arias; Flaco Lopez.

Fluminense (4-2-3-1): Fabio; Guilherme Arana, Yerson Millan, Thiago Silva, Guga; Hercules, Nonato; Jefferson Savarino, Ganso, Agustin Canobbio; Hulk.

What Time Is the Palmeiras vs Fluminense Match?

The Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Nubank Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Here are the start times across the four main U.S. time zones:

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