Where to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Fluminense will square off with Flamengo in the Matchday 11 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Fluminense vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fanatiz]

One of Brazil’s marquee rivalries headlines the weekend slate as Flamengo clashes with Fluminense in a high-stakes showdown with major implications near the top of the table. Flamengo enter sitting fourth with 17 points and a game in hand, aiming to capitalize on that advantage and close the gap on the leaders.

Meanwhile Fluminense, currently third with 20 points, has its sights set on trimming the five-point deficit to first-place Palmeiras. With both sides firmly in the title hunt, this derby carries added weight and all the ingredients of a must-watch battle.

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When will the Fluminense vs Flamengo match be played?

Fluminense will face Flamengo in a Matchday 11 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Saturday, April 11. The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Martinelli of Fluminense – Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Fluminense vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Fluminense and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options: Premiere.