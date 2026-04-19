Where to watch Santos vs Fluminense live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Santos and Fluminense will face each other in the Matchday 12 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs Fluminense live in the USA on Fanatiz]

Momentum meets ambition in a matchup loaded with contrasting stakes, as Santos ride the high of a pivotal win over Atletico Mineiro that nudged them to within three points of safety, while still feeling the pressure of the relegation battle.

Led by Neymar Jr., Santos know there’s no margin for error if they want to keep climbing, but standing in their way is a driven Fluminense side sitting on 20 points and firmly in the title chase, currently six back of leaders Palmeiras, making this clash a high-stakes test for both ends of the table.

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When will the Santos vs Fluminense match be played?

Santos take on Fluminense in a Matchday 12 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, April 12. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Guilherme Arana of Fluminense – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Santos vs Fluminense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Santos vs Fluminense in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Fluminense will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options: Premiere.