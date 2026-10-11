Flamengo vs Fluminense: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Brasileirao game on October 11, 2026

Flamengo host Fluminense at the Maracana for a crucial Brasileirao Round 30 derby, with the league leaders facing a Fluminense side fighting near the top and preparing for a Libertadores semifinal. Here is how to watch the Fla-Flu live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Flamengo vs Fluminense Tournament Brasileirao Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Premiere

How to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense in the USA

Flamengo vs Fluminense will be available to viewers in the United States through Premiere, the Brazilian pay-per-view service.

Can I watch Flamengo vs Fluminense for free?

There is no free legal option or free trial confirmed for watching Flamengo vs Fluminense in the USA. Viewers looking to watch the Fla-Flu will need access to an authorized broadcast or streaming service carrying the game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Flamengo vs Fluminense is a major Rio derby with significant Brasileirao implications. Flamengo enter the final stretch of the season at the top of the table with 60 points from 28 games, while Fluminense are fifth with 48 points. The gap between the teams is therefore substantial, but Fluminense remain firmly involved in the battle for a Libertadores qualification place.

Thiago Silva of Fluminense during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Quarter-final second leg match (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

For Flamengo, the objective is clear: protect their position at the summit and maintain their advantage over second-place Palmeiras. The Rubro-Negro have 18 wins, six draws and only four defeats after 28 league games, with 55 goals scored and 23 conceded. A positive result in the Fla-Flu would be another important step toward securing the Brasileirao title with the season entering its decisive phase.

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Fluminense, meanwhile, have 48 points from 28 matches, with 13 wins, nine draws and six defeats. They are also approaching one of the biggest games of their season: only three days after the derby, the Tricolor will host Palmeiras in the first leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinal at the Maracana.

What time is the Flamengo vs Fluminense match?

The Flamengo vs Fluminense match kicks off on Sunday, October 11, at 4:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 5:30 PM local time in Rio de Janeiro. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:30 PM

Central Time: 3:30 PM

Mountain Time: 2:30 PM

Pacific Time: 1:30 PM