Palmeiras vs Fluminense: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Copa Libertadores game on October 14, 2026

Fluminense host Palmeiras at the Maracana in the first leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores semifinals. With a place in the final at stake, find out how to watch the Brazilian showdown live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs Fluminense Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense in the USA

In the United States, fans can watch the match on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español,and stream it through Fubo or beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense for free?

Yes, eligible new customers may be able to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial. GOAL’s October 2026 Copa Libertadores viewing guide lists a five-day trial for the platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Fluminense and Palmeiras meet at the Maracana for the first leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores semifinals, with both Brazilian clubs looking to secure a place in the continental final. The return leg is scheduled for October 21 in Sao Paulo, meaning the opening match will be an important opportunity for Fluminense to build an advantage before playing away from home.

Hulk of Fluminense during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Quarter-final second leg match (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Fluminense enter the semifinal hoping to reach their second Copa Libertadores final in three years. The club won its first title in 2023, defeating Boca Juniors in the final. Under Marcao, the team has progressed through difficult knockout ties against Independiente Rivadavia and Platense. Experienced players such as goalkeeper Fabio and defender Thiago Silva will be central to its hopes of reaching another final.

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Palmeiras, meanwhile, are seeking another opportunity to compete for South America’s biggest club prize. The Sao Paulo side won consecutive Libertadores titles in 2020 and 2021 and reached the 2025 final, where it lost to Flamengo. They have regained defensive strength and remain in contention for a strong finish to the 2026 season. Their attack features Jhon Arias, Vitor Roque and Flaco Lopez.

Palmeiras vs Fluminense: Predicted Lineups

Palmeiras (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel; Alexander Barboza, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo; Joaquin Piquerez, Marlon, Andreas Pereira, Agustin Giay; Jhon Arias, Jose Lopez; Vitor Roque.

Fluminense (4-2-3-1): Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Millan, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Agustin Canobbio, Ganso, Yeferson Soteldo; Hulk.

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What time is the Palmeiras vs Fluminense match?

Fluminense vs Palmeiras kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, at 8:30 PM ET in the United States. The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM local time in Rio de Janeiro. For viewers across the country, the kickoff times are: