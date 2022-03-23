Paraguay will host Ecuador for Matchday 17 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Paraguay and Ecuador will face each other for Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The visitors are looking for the win that will take them directly to Qatar. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial).

Ecuador are third in the group and they are guaranteed at least a play‑off spot. Currently they need to win one of their last two games to get into Qatar after a great campaign, in which they have collected 25 points thanks to seven wins, four draws and five losses.

Meanwhile, Paraguay, alongside Venezuela, is one of the South American teams that don’t have a chance to qualify. However, Paraguay is starting a new cycle with Guillermo Barros Schelotto and they will try to play spoiler.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Estadio Antonio Aranda, Ciudad del Este, Paraguay.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Storylines

Paraguay and Ecuador have played each other on 39 occasions, with La Albirroja having the best record of wins (21) and six draws. Meanwhile, Ecuador have won 12 matches so far. Their last encounter took place in Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers and ended up in a 2-0 win for La Tricolor.

How to watch or live stream Paraguay vs Ecuador in the US

The match between the national teams of Paraguay and Ecuador for Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Ecuador are the favorites to win this game with odds of +135, while Paraguay have odds of +230. A draw would pay +190.

BetMGM Ecuador +135 Tie +190 Paraguay +230

*Odds by BetMGM