The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has arrived! Ahead of this epic bout, here’s a full breakdown comparing both fighters—age, height, reach, records, and more.

Everything is set for Mike Tyson’s return to the ring. This Friday, the legendary boxer will make his long-awaited comeback to face Jake Paul, and here is a complete comparison between the two pugilists.

Mike Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 after a loss to Kevin McBride. Since then, he has participated in exhibition matches, but now he’s set to enter a professional bout again after 19 years.

As for Jake Paul, he started his pro boxing career four years ago. With a record of 10 wins and only one loss, he’s looking to secure another victory—this time against a legend like Iron Mike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Age Comparison

Jake Paul was born on January 17, 1997, making him 27 years old. Mike Tyson, born on June 30, 1966, is currently 58 years old, making him 31 years older than Paul.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul undergoes lie detector test, reveals shocking truth about fight vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Reach Comparison

According to BoxRec, their reach—measured as the distance between the fingertips of outstretched arms—differs significantly. Jake Paul’s reach is 76″ (193 cm), while Tyson’s is 71″ (180 cm).

Advertisement

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Height and Weight Comparison

Jake Paul stands taller than Mike Tyson at 6′ 1″ (185 cm), compared to Tyson’s 5′ 10″ (178 cm). Both fighters are expected to weigh in around 220 pounds (99 kg).

Advertisement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 18: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off at an exclusive press conference ahead of their November bout during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Record Comparison

Mike Tyson’s experience far surpasses Jake Paul’s, with a professional record of 50 wins and 6 losses, while the YouTuber-turned-boxer currently holds a 10-1 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Fighting Styles and Strengths

see also Jake Paul disrespects Mike Tyson, mocking one of his darkest moments

Tyson is famous for his aggressive , power-focused boxing with a peek-a-boo style , while Paul might bring a more straightforward approach as a novice . This could highlight how the two fighters might approach the match.

SurveyWill Jake Paul\'s age be more crucial in the fight than Mike Tyson\'s experience? Will Jake Paul\'s age be more crucial in the fight than Mike Tyson\'s experience? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE