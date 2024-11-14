NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson warns Mike Tomlin's Steelers about his bad streak vs Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers against Baltimore Ravens matchup is one of the most anticipated games of the 2024 NFL season due to the rivalry between the two AFC North franchises. Star Lamar Jackson talked about his feelings about facing Mike Tomlin‘s team.

Jackson has a less-than-happy record against the Steelers, so this matchup has extra appeal that adds to the good momentum of the two teams, who are at the top of the division. The Ravens have a 1-3 record against the Steelers with the two-time MVP award winner in the lineup.

“I don’t know why it’s so hard. Last year we should have beaten them, but things just didn’t go our way. This year we have a different team, different players. We always have the same goal: to win. We want to be the ones that come out on top, and we will do everything we can to accomplish that objective in this game,” Jackson warned to Tomlin‘s Steelers, via a Ravens transcript.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Steelers have been a very difficult test for the Ravens and Jackson. The 27-year-old quarterback has lost the ball 10 times (seven interceptions) in his games against Pittsburgh, the only team against which he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson talked about the rivalry with the Steelers

“I hate every team in the league when I’m going against them. When I face them I don’t feel any affection, I try to win. They don’t feel any affection for me when they face me. Probably, after the game, it’s all love, but on the field it’s not,” said Jackson, expressing his general feeling for the championship franchises, including Tomlin’s Steelers.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate makes something clear about facing the Steelers

Ravens’ tough streak against Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Not only is it a problem for Jackson to face the Steelers in one of the most intense matchups in the National Football League, but the game is a tough stop for the Ravens in general. The Pittsburgh franchise has won seven of the last eight meetings in this fierce rivalry.

Since 2008, more games between the Steelers and Ravens have been decided by three points or less (18) than by more than three points (14). An incredible stat that shows the parity between two old rivals that even share players, but look who is always checking the schedule to see when they play each other.

Advertisement