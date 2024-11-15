Trending topics:
Portugal vs Poland LIVE: Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League

Portugal face Poland on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League, seeking a spot in the next round.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia

By Gianni Taina

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, takes on a Poland side missing Robert Lewandowski at Estádio do Dragão in a Group A1 clash of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. A strong result for Roberto Martínez’s squad could secure their place in the knockout stages.

Currently unbeaten in the competition with 10 points, Portugal is one of the top contenders for the Nations League title. Meanwhile, Poland has struggled and finds theirself with 4 points battling to avoid relegation to League B.

Portugal host Poland for Matchday 5 of 2024-25 UEFA Nations League

Welcome to our live blog of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Poland!

The two teams will face each other at Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.

Stay with us so you don't miss a single thing with minute by minute updates!

