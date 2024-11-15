Portugal vs Poland LIVE: Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League

Portugal face Poland on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League, seeking a spot in the next round.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, takes on a Poland side missing Robert Lewandowski at Estádio do Dragão in a Group A1 clash of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. A strong result for Roberto Martínez’s squad could secure their place in the knockout stages.

Currently unbeaten in the competition with 10 points, Portugal is one of the top contenders for the Nations League title. Meanwhile, Poland has struggled and finds theirself with 4 points battling to avoid relegation to League B.