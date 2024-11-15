Where to watch Puerto Rico vs Aruba live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Puerto Rico will receive Aruba in the League B Matchday 5 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Puerto Rico and Aruba will face against each other in the League B Matchday 5 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Fans in the USA can tune in with all the key details—match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—at hand, making it easy to catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Puerto Rico vs Aruba in the USA on Paramount+]

Puerto Rico face a pivotal opportunity to secure second place in their group and move closer to a potential Gold Cup preliminary qualification. Tied with Sint Maarten in points but ahead on goal difference, Puerto Rico need a win in this crucial matchup to edge out their rival.

Standing in their way are Aruba, a team clinging to a slim chance of maintaining their place in the group and equally desperate for victory. Both teams are set for a high-stakes clash with everything on the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Puerto Rico vs Aruba match be played?

Puerto Rico will take on Aruba in the League B Matchday 5 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Friday, November 15. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Aruba national team – IMAGO / ANP

Advertisement

Puerto Rico vs Aruba: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to Puerto Rico vs Aruba in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Puerto Rico and Aruba will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.