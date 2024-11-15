Andy Reid gave an important update for the Chiefs before a long awaited game against the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will put their undefeated season on the line when they play against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It’s a crucial matchup in the road to a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Although the Chiefs have a 9-0 record, injuries have been a constant problem the entire year for Patrick Mahomes and the offense. The list of names is just amazing: Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Now, before one of the most anticipated games in the NFL, Reid delivered a concerning update about many players just before another chapter in the big rivalry with Buffalo.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed Isiah Pacheco is officially out for the Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. The recovery process from a fractured fibula is taking longer than expected.

Charles Omenihu also won’t make it. “Both of those guys, I thought that did a nice job this week. They were working on scout team and moved around well. So, they’ll be listed as out.”

Harrison Butker is going to injured reserve with a knee problem and Reid also mentioned that JuJu Smith-Schuster had a “good week”. The wide receiver seems on track to be on the field alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy.