Where to watch Honduras vs Mexico live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Honduras will take on Mexico in the first leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date and where to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico
Santiago Gimenez of Mexico

Honduras will face off against Mexico in the first leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. USA fans can easily follow the match with all essential details here—date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—readily available to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Honduras vs Mexico in the USA on Paramount+]

The CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals feature a compelling showdown in the League A, pitting Mexico‘s seasoned squad against a resurgent Honduras. Although the Mexicans enter as clear favorites, recent inconsistency has cast doubts on their edge in this matchup.

With a newly launched process in place, Mexico are eager to display progress, and there’s no better stage than the Nations League to do so. Othe other side, Honduras, a team on the rise, embraces the underdog role. Understanding the challenge of facing Mexico on their turf, securing a strong result at home will be crucial for Honduras’s hopes of advancing.

When will the Honduras vs Mexico match be played?

Honduras will receive Mexico in the first leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Friday, November 15. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Honduras vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Honduras vs Mexico in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Honduras and Mexico will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

