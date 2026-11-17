Poland hosts Sweden in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with Sweden sitting atop the table and Poland fighting to close the gap. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Poland vs Sweden: Match Summary Match Poland vs. Sweden Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Poland vs Sweden in the USA

There are no US TV channels listed for this match in the available information.

Fans in the USA can stream the game live on Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Poland vs Sweden for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Poland vs Sweden for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Poland enters this match in third place with 4 points from 5 games. They lost their last outing 1-2 to Romania on November 14, a result that followed a 0-1 loss to Bosnia on October 5. Poland did show scoring power on October 2, when they beat Romania 6-0.

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Sweden arrives in first place with 13 points from 5 games. They won 3-2 against Bosnia on November 14, their third straight positive result following a 1-0 win over Romania and a 1-1 draw with Bosnia. A win would strengthen their hold on top spot in this Nations League group.

The stakes are clear. Sweden can extend their lead at the top, while Poland needs a result to keep pace in the group standings.

Sweden leads the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 28, 2026: Sweden 3-1 Poland.

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Poland vs Sweden: Predicted Lineups

Poland (4-1-4-1): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Arkadiusz Pyrka, Kacper Potulski, Jan Bednarek, Oskar Kubiak; Sebastian Szymanski, Lukasz Poreba, Wiktor Nowak, Piotr Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski; Robert Lewandowski.

Sweden (4-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Daniel Svensson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Anthony Elanga, Hugo Larsson, Yasin Ayari, Sebastian Nanasi; Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.

What time is the Poland vs Sweden match?

The Poland vs Sweden match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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