Sweden vs Poland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 28, 2026

Sweden host Poland at Strawberry Arena in Solna for a UEFA Nations League League B Group B4 clash. Both are chasing promotion after their 2026 World Cup campaigns. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sweden vs Poland Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, September 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Sweden vs Poland in the USA

Sweden vs Poland will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming available through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Sweden vs Poland for free?

Fubo‘s official U.S. website currently lists a five-day free trial for its plans, and its dedicated Sweden vs Poland page displays the match with a “$0 Today” offer and the option to try the service for free.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sweden and Poland meet in League B, Group B4 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania. Both teams are coming off their opening group-stage fixtures on September 25, making the September 28 meeting their second match of the international window. The two sides will meet again in the final round of the group stage on November 17 in Poland.

Viktor Gyokeres #17 of Sweden (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Nations League format gives the group a clear objective. The winner of Group B4 is automatically promoted to League A for the next edition, while the fourth-placed team is relegated to League C. The second-placed team enters a League A/B promotion-relegation playoff, while the third-placed team faces a League B/C playoff.

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There is also plenty of recent history between these teams. Sweden defeated Poland 3-2 in the 2026 European World Cup qualifying playoff final on March 31 at Strawberry Arena, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring twice.

That victory sent Sweden to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and came in the same stadium where the Nations League meeting will take place. UEFA’s head-to-head record shows 16 Sweden wins, nine Poland wins and four draws in their previous meetings.

What time is the Sweden vs Poland match?

The Sweden vs Poland match kicks off on Monday, September 28, at 2:45 PM ET. The game starts at 8:45 PM local time in Sweden at Strawberry Arena in Solna. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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