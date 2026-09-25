Sweden vs Romania: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 25, 2026

Sweden host Romania at Strawberry Arena in the UEFA Nations League League B on Matchday 1. Both sides begin a new campaign after earning promotion, so here’s how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sweden vs Romania Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 2:45 AM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Sweden vs Romania in the USA

Sweden vs Romania will be available in the United States through FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo, FOX One and ViX, which UEFA lists as its official U.S. broadcast partners for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.

Can I watch Sweden vs Romania for free?

Yes. Eligible viewers can use Fubo‘s 5-day free-trial offer to watch Sweden vs Romania without paying immediately for a subscription. The current match page specifically displays the game with a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sweden and Romania meet on Friday, September 25, at Strawberry Arena in Solna to open their campaigns in League B, Group 4 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. The group also contains Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, with all four teams beginning the league phase on equal footing.

UEFA‘s schedule has Sweden following this game with another home fixture against Poland on September 28, while Romania hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on the same day.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match (Source: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

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There is an important promotion storyline behind the matchup. Both Sweden and Romania were promoted from League C after the previous Nations League edition, and UEFA identifies both nations among the teams looking to continue their upward trajectory in the competition. Sweden won League C Group 1, while Romania topped League C Group 2.

The Nations League format makes the opening results particularly relevant. The winner of each League B group earns automatic promotion to League A, while the runners-up enter promotion play-offs against League A teams.

At the other end of the table, fourth place leads to a relegation play-off against a League C runner-up. With six group matches scheduled, Sweden and Romania therefore have a direct opportunity to start building their promotion campaigns from the first night.

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Sweden vs Romania: Predicted Lineups

Sweden (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Victor Lindelof, Carl Starfelt, Gustaf Lagerbielke; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Lucas Bergvall, Emil Holm; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres.

Romania (4-3-3): Ionut Radu; Nicusor Bancu, Andrei Burca, Radu Dragusin, Andrei Ratiu; Vlad Dragomir, Ianis Hagi, Razvan Marin; Valentin Mihaila, Daniel Birligea, Dennis Man.

What time is the Sweden vs Romania match?

The Sweden vs Romania match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 2:45 PM ET. The Swedish Football Association lists an 8:45 PM local kickoff at Strawberry Arena, while ESPN also lists the match at 2:45 PM ET for U.S. viewers.

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