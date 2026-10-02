Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 2, 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Sweden at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica for a UEFA Nations League League B, Group 4 Matchday 3 clash. Here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden in the USA

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with the match also available to stream through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden for free?

Fubo‘s official match page currently displays the game with “Try for free” and says the event can be watched through Fubo for $0 today. The platform also states that a 5-day free trial is typically available for new customers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sweden meet on October 2 at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League B, Group 4. The group also includes Poland and Romania, with each team scheduled to play six matches — home and away against the other three nations.

Amar Dedic of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Source: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, the match is the third of four Nations League games in just 11 days. Sergej Barbarez‘s side begins the window away against Poland on September 25, travels to Bucharest to face Romania on September 28, then returns home for the games against Sweden on October 2 and Poland on October 5.

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Sweden are facing the same compressed schedule. Graham Potter‘s team opens the Nations League campaign at home against Romania on September 25 and Poland on September 28 before traveling to Zenica to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 2.

They then visits Romania on October 5. Potter selected an expanded squad specifically because of the four matches being played during the September-October international window.

What time is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden match?

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 2:45 PM ET. The official match schedule lists an 8:45 PM kickoff in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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