Poland host Sweden in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on November 17, 2026, with both sides looking to settle their group standing, and these predicted lineups give a clear look at how each coach plans to approach it.

Poland head into this one off back to back losses, having fallen 1-2 to Romania on November 14 and 0-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 5. Those results leave them without a win across their last two outings. A home game against Sweden now carries extra weight for Jan Urban’s side as they try to turn their form around.

Sweden arrive in much better shape, having beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 on November 14 after a 1-0 win over Romania on October 5. That pair of victories has them riding real momentum into this matchup. A strong result in Poland would extend that run and strengthen their position in the group.

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Poland predicted lineup

Jan Urban sets Poland up in a 4-14-1 shape, with Bartlomiej Drągowski in goal behind a back four of Arkadiusz Pyrka, Kacper Potulski, Jan Bednarek and Oskar Kubiak. Sebastian Szymański sits as the lone holding midfielder, screening a four-man line of Lukasz Ł. Poręba, Wiktor Nowak, Piotr Zieliński and Nicola Zalewski that is expected to rotate and support the attack. Robert Lewandowski leads the line as the focal point up top. There are no listed absences, so Urban has his full predicted group available for this one.

Poland predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Bartlomiej Drągowski; Arkadiusz Pyrka, Kacper Potulski, Jan Bednarek, Oskar Kubiak; Sebastian Szymański, Lukasz Ł. Poręba, Wiktor Nowak, Piotr Zieliński, Nicola Zalewski; Robert Lewandowski.

Sweden predicted lineup

Graham Potter lines Sweden up in a 4-4-2, with Viktor Johansson in net protected by Daniel Svensson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf and Gabriel Gudmundsson across the back. Anthony Elanga and Sebastian Nanasi work the flanks around a central pairing of Hugo Larsson and Yasin Ayari, giving the midfield both width and defensive cover. Up front, Viktor Gyökeres partners Alexander Isak in a two-man strike pairing built to stretch the Polish back line. With no absences listed, Potter can call on his predicted XI at full strength.

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Sweden predicted lineup (4-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Daniel Svensson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Anthony Elanga, Hugo Larsson, Yasin Ayari, Sebastian Nanasi; Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak.