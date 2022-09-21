Real Madrid and Barcelona have one of the biggest rivalries in soccer. But even though they don't really like each other, now a star from the first mentioned team doesn't rule out the possibility of changing colors and join the Blaugranas soon.

The story between Real Madrid and Barcelona is not a friendly one at all. Despite their huge rivalry, there are some players that have been in both sides throughout history and now a Merengues' star could be joining the Blaugranas soon.

Lately, Real Madrid and Barcelona have not done business between them, but in the past they have. Stars like Ronaldo Nazario or Figo wore both jerseys and, of course, won the hate of the rivals' fanbase.

But now the story is different. In recent years, when Neymar was still at Barcelona, rumors said that Real Madrid was really interested in the Brazilian forward, but PSG won the race. Now, it seems like they could be doing business again where the Blaugranas could be targeting a Merengues' star.

Barcelona targets a Real Madrid's star for next tranfer window

During an interview with Partidazo de la COPE, Marco Asensio was asked about the rumors of a possible move to Barcelona. It was revealed that the Culers were interested in him for this summer transfer window and might be chasing the forward for the next one.

"Sincerely, I don't know if Barcelona wants me. As Barcelona, there are also other teams interested...", said Asensio. "I haven't even thought of that possibility (to play for Barcelona). There are a lot of rumors and speculations, and it's normal. In seven months I can sign with any club."