Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not part of these lineups. Team 'Qatar 2022' or Team 'Rest of the World'? Choose a side: Find out which team is the most expensive.

Team 'Qatar 2022' vs Team 'Rest of the World': Which is the most expensive XI?

Being part of a World Cup and defending the jersey of a country is the dream of every soccer player. The truth is that not all players have the opportunity to go to the World Cup and many stars are left out of this great soccer event.

With two teams yet to qualify, 29 countries have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The site Transfermarkt made a squad of the most valuable players who will miss the World Cup, the XI has a market value of 810,000,000 euros.

The team lineup is 3-2-3-2 and consists of five Italians, two Nigerians, one Slovakian, one Austrian, one Egyptian midfielder, and one forward from Norway.

Team 'Rest of the World'

The goalkeeper is Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), with a market value of 65,000,000 euros. The line of three defenders is composed by Milan Škriniar (Slovakia) of 65,000,000 euros, David Alaba (Austria) with a value of 55,000,000 euros, and Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) priced at 60,000,000 euros.

The two midfielders of the team are Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) with a market value of €60,000,000 and Marco Veratti (Italy) with a price of €55,000,000. The brains of the team are Mohamed Salah (Egypt), who has one of the highest values, €100,000,000, Nicolò Barella (Italy) priced at €70,000,000, and Federico Chiesa with a market value of €70,000,000.

The team's strikers and goal scorers are Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) valued at 60,000,000 euros and Erling Haaland (Norway), the most expensive one, with a market value of 150,000,000 euros.

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Škriniar, Alaba, Bastoni, Ndidi, Veratti, Salah, Barella, Chiesa, Osimhen, Haaland.

Team 'Qatar 2022'

Based on Transfermarkt's prices, Bolavip US has created a squad of the most valuable players who will go to the World Cup in Qatar. With the same lineup, the team is worth 975,000,000 euros and it is composed of three Englishmen, two Portuguese, two Belgians, a German, a Dutchman, a Frenchman, and a Brazilian. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi appear.

The goalkeeper is Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) with a market value of 65,000,000 euros. The line of three defenders is composed by Marquinhos (Brazil) of 75,000,000 euros, Rúben Dias (Portugal) with a value of 75,000,000 euros, and De Ligt (Netherlands) priced at 70,000,000 euros.

The two midfielders of the team are Declan Rice (England) with a market value of 75,000,000 euros and Joshua Kimmich (Germany) with a price of 85,000,000 euros. The game creators are Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) with a value of €90,000,000, Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) valued at €90,000,000, and Phil Foden (England) with a price tag of €90,000,000.

The team's forwards, which are the most expensive of the squad, are Harry Kane (England) with a value of €100,000,000 and Kylian Mbappé (France), the most expensive player priced at €160,000,000.

Starting XI: Courtois, Marquinhos, Dias, de Ligt, Rice, Kimmich, Fernandes, De Bruyne, Foden, Kane, Mbappé.