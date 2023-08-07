Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players not only in this century, but in soccer history. The Portuguese superstar holds countless records, including being the international top scorer of all time and the first player who found the net in five consecutive World Cups.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo also won multiple UEFA Champions League trophies and Ballon d’Ors. The 38-year-old shocked everyone by leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, but now the Gulf State is a realistic destination for other superstars due to his presence.

Ronaldo made history in every club he’s played for, and at Sporting CP they will always take pride in being the club where the Portuguese started his career. That’s why they launched an alternative uniform in honor of CR7.

Sporting CP launch kit inspired on Ronaldo

Sporting Lisbon have launched a third jersey that pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and the club’s first game at the Estadio Jose Alvalade 20 years ago. The black and gold kit, which reads CR7 where the Nike logo should be, commemorates two decades since the preseason friendly against Manchester United.

“Travel back in time with us,” a club post on social media read. “6th of August 2003 to the 6th of August 2023. 20 years of Estádio Jose Alvalade and 5 Ballon d’Or later, the best in the world are united in one piece.“

That day, Ronaldo made an impression on Sir Alex Ferguson, who recruited the winger for the Red Devils only a year later.