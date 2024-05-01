LeBron James‘ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the biggest topics in the NBA this week, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has now joined the conversation.

Speaking on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” on The Volume, the 34-year-old explained that The King may consider his options outside LA, but he still doesn’t imagine James playing for another NBA team next year.

“Some people think it’s a foregone conclusion that Bron is going back to the Lakers. I don’t know that it’s a foregone conclusion. If there was something that came about that was interesting, I think he’d look at it. But ultimately, I don’t quite see him leaving LA,” Green said.

The Dubs big man expanded on the situation of the four-time NBA champion, taking a shot at the Lakers‘ handling of the roster all these years that led to this moment as he called on the front office to get it right once and for all.

LeBron James dribbling.

“I think the Lakers, they really got to decide what it is they want to do. Like, are you comfortable going into next season with pretty much the same supporting cast that you have? If LeBron decides to leave, what do you do then? Trade AD? I think there’s a lot of uncertainty coming out of that organization,” Green added.

LeBron James still doesn’t know if he’s staying in LA

With a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-2025 season, the question everyone makes is whether LeBron will opt into another year with the Lakers or if he’ll explore other routes in the open market.

James, who has until June 29 to make a decision, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to let everyone know he’ll take his time. Therefore, it’s still a bit early to tell what uniform he’ll be wearing next season.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future,” LeBron wrote Tuesday. “I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know.”