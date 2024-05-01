Magic Johnson has been very vocal on social media after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. One of his most controversial takes seems to be directed to veterans like LeBron James.

“Laker Nation, we have a problem. All the good teams in the West are young and talented: the Nuggets, the Timberwolves, the Thunder, and the Mavs. And the BIGGEST elephant in the room is the Spurs, who with Victor Wembanyama, will definitely be a playoff team next season. For the Lakers to compete with all these teams, the roster MUST improve.”

Of course, when mentioning the word ‘young’, Magic Johnson sparked a huge controversy in the NBA because LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie are the only players over 30 in the Lakers’ roster.

By the way, Magic also made a really weird statement on load management considering the stars like LeBron and Davis played more than 70 games in the regular season. “The Lakers have nobody but themselves to blame. They wouldn’t have been in the play-in game or finished as a 7th seed this season if they hadn’t lost too many games because of load management. And the #1 reason the Lakers can’t beat Denver in a 7 game series is because the Nuggets are mentally and physically tougher than the Lakers.”

LeBron James hasn’t confirmed his future with Lakers (Getty Images)

Will LeBron James return with the Los Angeles Lakers?

One day after the Lakers’ season ended against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James went to social media and clarified all the rumors mentioning he won’t return Los Angeles.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

However, the cold truth is that the King hasn’t made any official statement confirming he will return for the 2024-2025 season with the Lakers. The next crucial date is June 29 when LeBron has to decide if he’ll stay for the final year of his contract or become a free agent.