A former Heat player explains why there's no way Miami would sign LeBron James for a final championship run in the NBA.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James hasn’t confirmed if he’ll return with the team. As a consequence, rumors point out at the Miami Heat as a possible alternative.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

Now, Tim Hardaway Sr., former star of the Heat, explained why there are no chances that shocking NBA move would occur for LeBron James. It was a very surprising moment during The Carton Show.

“That’s not going to happen. No, no, no. After what happened back then, Pat Riley is not going to him.” When asked if there were problems between LeBron and the Heat’s president, this was his answer: “We’re going to keep that in house between us, Miami Heat people.”

LeBron James’ future with Lakers is uncertain (Getty Images)

Will LeBron James leave the Los Angeles Lakers?

LeBron James hasn’t made any official statement about his future with the Lakers. However, the King has until June 29th to decide if he plays out the final year of his contract or if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“I don’t have an answer to be honest. I haven’t given it much thought. I’ll sit down with Rich Paul, my agent and sit down with my family. See what’s best for my career. We’ll cross that when we need to.”