Chelsea and Tottenham will face each other for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in Canada. Remember that you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada (free trial).

Two of the best teams in the Premier League meet in a game that promises to be exciting. Both come from winning their first game in Matchday 1 and will look for a second victory that will allow them to be among the best of these first two Matchdays, where at the moment only Arsenal and Manchester City are.

The locals come from a 1-0 victory against Everton that left many more doubts than certainties. While it was a fair victory, much more was expected of the “Blues”. Tottenham Hotspurs, on the other hand, left no doubts in their first game: it was a resounding 4-1 home win against Southampton.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Kick-off time

This Matchday 2 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played at Stamford Bridge this Sunday, August 14 at 1:00 (NDT).

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Time by State in Canada

NDT: 1:00 PM

ADT: 12:30 PM

EDT: 11:30 AM

CDT: 10:30 AM

MDT: 9:30 AM

PDT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in Canada to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

You can see this Matchday 1 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Chelsea and Tottenham the United States on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

