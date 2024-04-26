The San Francisco 49ers picked a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This was the reaction by Brandon Aiyuk in moment of full controversy.

A few months ago, the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they’re favorites this season to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Their defense is spectacular led by Nick Bosa and, on offense, the team’s front office believes Brock Purdy is the franchise quarterback of the future playing alongside Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The problem is that, during the last few weeks, Aiyuk has made headlines in the NFL asking to be traded if he doesn’t get a contract extension. Then, on Draft night, the 49ers made a move which might have supported that theory.

Kyle Shanahan is dealing with Brandon Aiyuk’s situation (Getty Images)

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded by 49ers?

After the San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from Florida with the 31st pick, many experts saw that as a possible sign of Brandon Aiyuk leaving the team.

However, during a press conference with reporters following the first round, GM John Lynch revealed what Aiyuk told him about the move to improve the offense. “Fire pick. Can’t lie.”

Although the 49ers have publicly said they want to give Brandon Aiyuk a contract extension, the player doesn’t seem to be convinced about that. Nevertheless, with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft finished, the trade chances decreased.

Lynch talked about those rumors after Pearsall’s pick and also the ones that point out that, with no big offers for Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel could be on the trading block.

“Why is it always us? I don’t know. I know that we’re continuing to have positive talks with Brandon and we are really efforting to get something done with him. We’re excited about continuing down that path and Brandon being a part of this team. Deebo is a part of this team and a big part of this team. So, like I said, we feel great about that group and we feel like we just made it better with another really good addition to it who complements the group real well.”