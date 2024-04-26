Benfica will play against Sporting Braga in a game corresponding to the Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Check out here all the pertinent information regarding this captivating fixture, including options for viewing the match on television or streaming it live in your country.
With only a few Matchdays remaining in the Primeira Liga, these final fixtures hold immense significance for the championship’s outcome. Only two teams remain in contention for the title, one of them being Benfica, although their situation is far from straightforward.
“As Aguias” trail their archrivals Sporting CP by 7 points, meaning they no longer have sole control over their fate, though securing victories remains paramount to sustain their title hopes. Their opponents, Sporting Braga, aim to accrue points in their pursuit of Europa League qualification.
Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
USA: 1:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: Benfica TV INT., beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
International: Triller TV+, Shahid, Onefootball, Bet365, GOLTV Play
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Portugal: Benfica TV
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT.