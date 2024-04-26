Benfica will face off against Sporting Braga for the Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

With only a few Matchdays remaining in the Primeira Liga, these final fixtures hold immense significance for the championship’s outcome. Only two teams remain in contention for the title, one of them being Benfica, although their situation is far from straightforward.

“As Aguias” trail their archrivals Sporting CP by 7 points, meaning they no longer have sole control over their fate, though securing victories remains paramount to sustain their title hopes. Their opponents, Sporting Braga, aim to accrue points in their pursuit of Europa League qualification.

Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT., beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: Triller TV+, Shahid, Onefootball, Bet365, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Portugal: Benfica TV

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT.