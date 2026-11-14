What happens if the USMNT wins, ties or loses vs Haiti today in first leg of 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League QFs?

The USMNT faces a crucial test against Haiti in the first leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with the result potentially shaping the path ahead in the two-leg series.

The USMNT is set to begin its 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal campaign against Haiti, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s team looking to return to the top of the regional competition.

The United States enters the knockout stage as the No. 2-ranked team in Concacaf, while manager David Badia Cequier‘s side earned its quarterfinal spot after finishing second in Group A with three wins and one defeat.

The first leg will take place today at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. Although Haiti is technically the home team for this matchup, the game was moved from Kingston, Jamaica.

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What happens if the USMNT beats Haiti?

If the USMNT beats Haiti in the first leg, it will take an aggregate lead into the second matchup, putting Mauricio Pochettino’s team in a favorable position to reach the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The United States will have another opportunity to finish the job on Tuesday, November 17, when it hosts Haiti at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Americans will look to protect their advantage and secure a place.

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A win would also bring the USMNT closer to securing a place in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. The four quarterfinal winners qualify directly for that tournament, so advancing against Haiti would guarantee them a spot.

What happens if the USMNT ties Haiti?

If the USMNT draws Haiti in the first leg, the aggregate score will remain level heading into the return match, leaving the quarterfinal series completely open. Neither team would gain an advantage from the opening result.

The second leg would become decisive for Pochettino’s team, which will have home-field advantage at TQL Stadium. The USMNT would need to produce a positive result to move ahead in the aggregate score.

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Concacaf’s quarterfinal regulations also provide tiebreaking procedures if the teams remain level across both matches. The away-goals rule applies first, followed by extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.

What happens if the USMNT loses to Haiti?

If the USMNT loses to Haiti in the first leg, it will enter the second match trailing on aggregate and needing a comeback to reach the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The defeat would put additional pressure on them.

The Americans would still have a chance to turn the series around, since the quarterfinals are decided over two legs rather than a single elimination match. A victory in Cincinnati could erase Haiti’s advantage.

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Failing to advance would not necessarily end the USMNT’s hopes of competing in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. The four teams eliminated in the League A quarterfinals will move on to the Gold Cup Prelims, where they will have another opportunity to earn a place in the tournament.

However, losing the series would end the United States’ chances of reaching the 2027 Nations League Finals, making the two matches against Haiti particularly important as Pochettino begins the team’s new competitive cycle.

Key takeaways

The USMNT plays Haiti at Nu Stadium in Miami at 4:30 PM ET.

at 4:30 PM ET. A USMNT quarterfinal series win qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup and semifinals.

and semifinals. The USMNT hosts Haiti in the second leg on November 17 at TQL Stadium.