Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Cruz Azul will face off against Tijuana in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find all the essential broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Tijuana stunned Cruz Azul with a commanding 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals, delivering a shocking blow to the tournament favorites. While the result doesn’t guarantee Tijuana’s spot in the semifinals, it places Cruz Azul, who topped the regular season with just one loss in 17 games, in a precarious position.

To advance, the league stage leaders now face the daunting task of matching the 3-0 scoreline at home. For Tijuana, the upset presents a golden opportunity to secure a spot in the top four, but they remain cautious, knowing Cruz Azul will bring their best effort to turn the series around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Cruz Azul vs Tijuana match be played?

Cruz Azul will take on Tijuana for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Saturday, November 30. The action is set to kick off at 8:10 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Jose Zuniga of Tijuana – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Cruz Azul and Tijuana, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream.