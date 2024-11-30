FIFA confirms the stadium where Argentina's debut in the 2030 World Cup will be held

With just under six years until the highly anticipated 2030 FIFA World Cup, the global governing body of soccer is beginning to unveil key details to help fans prepare. Among the announcements, FIFA has officially confirmed the venue for Argentina’s opening match.

Argentina will kick off their World Cup campaign at the iconic Estadio Monumental, the home of Club Atlético River Plate. This decision ties Argentina’s debut to one of South America’s most storied stadiums, which hosted the 1978 FIFA World Cup final and is undergoing extensive renovations scheduled for completion by 2025.

The 2030 World Cup will be hosted across six countries: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Alongside the Monumental, Paraguay has proposed two potential venues in Asunción—the Defensores del Chaco (capacity: 41,186) and the Nuevo Estadio Nacional (capacity: 47,128)—with FIFA expected to select just one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Uruguay’s Estadio Centenario, another historic venue, will undergo upgrades to expand its capacity to 62,782 spectators and host the Uruguayan team’s opening match.

Advertisement

Aerial view of the stadium prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo at Estadio Monumental. (Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

Advertisement

FIFA explains why it chose the Estadio Monumental

The bid proposes Estadio Monumental to host the centennial celebration match in Argentina. This iconic stadium was the venue for the final of the 1978 FIFA World Cup and is the home ground of one of South America’s most famous clubs, Club Atlético River Plate. Over the years, the venue has undergone numerous renovations and is currently under construction, with the work scheduled for completion in 2025 to modernize its infrastructure and facilities.

Advertisement

see also Messi's key teammate with Argentina snubbed by FIFA, sparks outrage from Inter Milan president

The stadium has a gross capacity of 84,593 spectators, including approximately 24,000 standing spots. The bid proposes converting these standing areas, located behind each goal, into 6,000 seats, which would temporarily reduce the capacity to 72,000 people. This figure easily surpasses the minimum requirement of 40,000 spectators needed to host a centennial celebration match.

The bid documentation appears to meet most requirements, with available space around the stadium to conveniently accommodate removable decorative structures. However, existing roads on two sides pose certain restrictions. Currently, some areas, such as the broadcast complex and premium service zones, do not meet the requirements outlined in the provided maps and plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonetheless, if the bid is successful, FIFA will work with stadium authorities to ensure optimal configurations. FIFA and the stadium authority would also collaborate to ensure the availability of premium service areas and necessary VIP seating. Additionally, the bid commits to ensuring accessible seating will be ready in time for the tournament.

During the inspection visit conducted in September 2024, it was observed that there are flexible options to accommodate key spaces, such as premium and VIP lounges, although visibility of the field might be affected in some cases. The bid has shown a willingness to address this issue and utilize surrounding areas, including existing buildings and the adjacent museum, to provide additional multipurpose spaces.

Advertisement

Currently, the main grandstand is located on the east side, while the stadium only has 12,000 covered seats, primarily due to the overhang of the upper tier seating areas. Detailed analysis would be necessary to assess the impact of sun positioning and weather on the press box and VIP stands. Once again, FIFA and the stadium authority would work together to determine the optimal configuration if the bid is chosen.

Advertisement

Regarding the playing surface, the natural grass has recently been reinforced with hybrid turf, and a vacuum and ventilation system has been installed, making the facilities state-of-the-art. The field and surrounding areas meet the necessary dimensions. The technical facilities are expected to fulfill most requirements.

Advertisement

The stadium receives electricity from two independent lines; the lighting system, renovated in 2021, meets FIFA’s A-standard; the installation of a second video scoreboard is planned as part of ongoing renovations; and IT and telecommunications systems meet requirements. At this time, the stadium does not have a building management system.

From a sustainability perspective, the bid expresses a commitment to achieving an operational sustainability certification equivalent to LEED Gold. Additionally, recent renovations have incorporated passive design elements to reduce energy consumption. Materials were reused during the recent pitch renovation, which also includes a smart water usage system. The renovation will provide Club Atlético River Plate with a modernized stadium for the future. The venue will also continue to host national team matches and concerts, ensuring a strong legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stadiums in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco

While the Monumental and Centenario are the sole confirmed venues in Argentina and Uruguay, multiple stadiums across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco are vying for hosting duties:

Spain

Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Camp Nou (Barcelona)

Estadio Metropolitano (Atlético Madrid)

Estadio La Cartuja (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

San Mamés (Athletic Club)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

La Rosaleda (Málaga)

Anoeta (Real Sociedad)

Estadio Riazor (Deportivo La Coruña)

Nueva Romareda (Real Zaragoza)

Advertisement

Morocco

Grand Stade Hassan II (to be built)

Stade Moulay Abdellah (Rabat)

Grand Stade de Tanger (Tangier)

Grand Stade d’Agadir (Agadir)

Stade Foot Fès (Fez)

Grand Stade de Marrakech (Marrakech)

Advertisement

Portugal

Estádio da Luz (Benfica)

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

Estádio José Alvalade (Sporting CP)