NBA News: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum names his pick for Sixth Man of the Year award

The Boston Celtics are determined to build on their success from last season and continue their strong start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign. On Friday, they triumphed over the Chicago Bulls, securing a 138-129 win at the United Center. In the aftermath, Jayson Tatum gave high praise to a teammate, highlighting his contribution to the Celtics’ victory.

Payton Pritchard had a standout performance, scoring 29 points—second only to Tatum’s 35—while adding seven rebounds and one assist in just 29 minutes on the court. His impact was evident, and Tatum wasted no time in singling him out for his outstanding play.

“It’s been really cool to see him grow into the player he is, being effective on a championship team,” Tatum said in his postgame press conference. “The things that he’s doing… is Sixth Man of the Year worthy for me.”

Tatum, who has known Pritchard since their high school days, spoke about the guard’s competitive nature and tireless work ethic. “I say all the time, me and P, the same high school class, so I’ve been seeing that fearless competitive nature ever since we was like 13,” he explained. “He is always working on the court. Preseason, he’s always playing one-on-one, trying to get up extra shots. We see the work that he puts in. We trust him to make the right plays.”

Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at the TD Garden on October 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Celtics value Pritchard highly

Jayson Tatum isn’t the only one to shine a light on Payton Pritchard’s impressive performances this season. Earlier this week, reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown also offered his praise and pointed at the Boston Celtics guard as a potential favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Pritchard gets the job done

After his standout performance in Chicago, Payton Pritchard took the opportunity to speak with the press and shared the key factors behind his improved level of play this season. “Through hard work,” Pritchard explained. “Just being confident in yourself, knowing that you belong with the best, and all the hard work and the hours you put in, in the summer time, that you’re capable of coming and helping the team win any given night. I have a strong belief in myself, and I feel like my teammates believe in me too to be able to take that on.”

On the confidence his teammates have shown in him, Pritchard added, “They see the hours I put in, and that builds respect throughout my teammates. That’s how I get respect from other people, but also how other people earn my respect is through the work.”

Pritchard’s numbers

Though Payton Pritchard is not part of the Celtics‘ regular starting five this year, he has still managed to make a significant impact off the bench. Through the early part of the season, Pritchard is averaging 15.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists—proving his worth every time head coach Joe Mazzulla calls on him. His consistent production has made him a potential candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award.