Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson did not hesitate to name who he believes is the greatest soccer player of all time.

When discussing the greatest managers of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson’s name is always at the forefront. Over his remarkable 26-year tenure at Manchester United, he built an unparalleled legacy, securing 38 trophies and cementing his status as the club’s greatest manager of all time.

Ferguson took charge of the Red Devils in 1986 and remained at the helm until 2013, crafting a legacy filled with trophies, iconic teams, and legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Eric Cantona.

Throughout his illustrious career and even after retirement, Ferguson has never been shy about expressing his admiration for Ronaldo. Nearly 15 years ago, when asked to compare Messi and Ronaldo, Ferguson was resolute in his choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world by miles, streets ahead of Lionel Messi and Kaká,” Ferguson declared at the time when the Portuguese forward left Manchester United to join Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Sir Alex Ferguson the manager of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after the Barclays Premier League match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ferguson acknowledges Messi’s talent

While Ferguson has always been vocal about Ronaldo’s greatness, he also acknowledges Messi’s extraordinary abilities, considering him the only player who comes close to Ronaldo’s level.

Advertisement

see also Former Real Madrid HC snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever coached

“If you read the papers or listen to what’s said on TV, they’ll tell you we’re full of world-class players. But at the moment, I’d only put Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in that category,” Ferguson remarked years after Ronaldo’s departure.

Ferguson’s four truly world-class players

Ferguson coached countless stars during his time at Manchester United, but he once revealed that only a select few stood out as truly world-class. “I’m not minimizing or criticizing the great players I had during my 26 years as manager of Manchester United, but I’d say there were only four players who were genuinely world-class,” Ferguson explained about a decade ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paul Scholes. And of those four, Cristiano was like the star you place on top of the Christmas tree,” Ferguson concluded, once again elevating Ronaldo above the rest.

see also Ballon d’Or winner Rodri reveals his clear stance in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Ronaldo’s impressive numbers at Manchester United

Across two stints with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo tallied 118 goals and 61 assists in 292 official matches. Under Ferguson’s guidance during his first spell, Ronaldo not only blossomed into a superstar but also captured his first UEFA Champions League title, solidifying his place among one of the greatests to ever wear the United jersey.