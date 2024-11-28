Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys got a much needed 27-20 win over the New York Giants and, thanks to two consecutive victories, they keep dreaming with the playoffs to produce an almost impossible Super Bowl run.

After the most difficult part of their schedule, the Cowboys have some breathing room. Believe it or not, America’s Team is just two games behind the Washington Commanders in the fight for that No.7 spot.

Although Dallas already lost Dak Prescott to a season ending injury, they’re slowly getting healthy with players like Micah Parsons and Brandin Cooks coming back. Now, the debate in the NFL is if they really can shock the league with a late push.

What is the Cowboys’ record right now?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 5-7 record and are still very much alive in the race toward the playoffs chasing the Washington Commanders (7-5) for wild card spot. Jerry Jones admitted hopes and expectations are growing.

“Certainly, these two games have encouraged me. I’m seeing the younger players playing better. I’m seeing our defense really getting the hang of what Mike Zimmer wants to put in, which was more of a challenge than we thought it would be.”

Who is the starting quarterback for Cowboys?

Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for the rest of the season. Jerry Jones admitted that he is happy after Mike McCarthy stuck with him when many experts called for Trey Lance.

“I’m really particularly pleased with the way Cooper Rush is playing quarterback out there. I thought he had everything to do with us being successful. We do have a lot of good players in this football team.”