NFL News: Russell Wilson makes something clear about Justin Fields' role for Steelers vs Bengals

Russell Wilson spoke about Justin Fields and if special packages are disrupting his play with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It could be a key factor against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Rob Carr/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals after a surprising loss facing Cleveland. It’s the third of four consecutive divisional games.

The Steelers are leaders of the AFC North, but, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens took advantage on the standings and are currently within striking distance.

Now, if the Steelers want to prove that they’re Super Bowl contenders, Mike Tomlin and his players will have to manage a schedule which also includes the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an 8-3 record with a very small advantage over the Baltimore Ravens (8-4). Both teams will have a rematch on December 21 which could determine the winner of the division.

Nevertheless, the Steelers have to deal first with the Bengals, Browns and Eagles. Before the game at Cincinnati, Russell Wilson clarified that he doesn’t know when a play for Justin Fields will come, but, he is ready to embrace those special packages.

“We have obviously certain packages for Justin in certain moments and all of that, but, you know, the game is a fluid game. It’s one of those things that as the game is going on, we’re just playing ball. I’m always ready to be out there. Obviously. Ready to rock and roll. When it’s time for Justin to go in, he is obviously going to make a great play for us. We believe. I think that’s just my thought process. I’m just receiving the calls and let’s go after it.”

