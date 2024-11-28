NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get two Super Bowl champions back vs Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs had some bad news when Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes will miss a key teammate against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it didn’t take long for the team to provide a positive update for Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season, with two Super Bowl champions being cleared to return.

On Thursday, the Chiefs announced that running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu have been activated from Injured Reserve for the Black Friday Game against the Raiders.

Both have been crucial for Mahomes and Reid en route to Super Bowl LVIII, so their return fuels the Chiefs’ three-peat hopes. On Friday, Nov. 29, Kansas City will host the division rivals at Arrowhead aiming to improve to 11-1.

Pacheco, Omenihu’s return fuels Reid, Mahomes’ three-peat hopes with Chiefs

Pacheco’s return immediately impacts Mahomes, who has missed the starting running back since Week 3. The 25-year-old, who also helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII, fractured his fibula in the Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, it will be interesting to see a backfield with Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, who has played at a high level since his return.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

While Omenihu plays for another unit, his return also benefits Mahomes, as the defense has saved the Chiefs’ offense more than once in the 2024 NFL season. It’s been a while since the 27-year-old last suited up for Reid’s team, though.

Unlike Pacheco, Omenihu has yet to make his debut this season as he’s been recovering from a torn ACL, sustained in the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Reid, Mahomes losing key Chiefs contributor vs Raiders

On the flip side, Kansas City will miss kicker Spencer Shrader against the Raiders due to a hamstring ailment. This is a huge blow for the team, considering the 25-year-old was perfect in two starts. On Sunday, Shrader scored the game-winning field goal in Carolina.

However, the Chiefs turned to a familiar face for Reid and Mahomes to fill this gap. Kicker Matthew Wright, who had two stints at Arrowhead in the 2022 NFL season, was also elevated to the 53-man roster to play the Raiders.

Only a few days ago, the team signed Wright to the Practice Squad as insurance for Shrader, who missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice sessions. In the meantime, starting K Harrison Butker remains on IR.