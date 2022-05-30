Ciro Immobile, Italy's most outstanding player in recent years, will not play the Finalissima against Argentina, what is the reason for his absence? Here we tell you.

Ciro Immobile is today the main star of the Italian team. It is for this reason that his absence from the game against Argentina is so strange. Why won't he be part of the team? Here we will explain you. Remember that the Finalissima can be seen on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States and DAZN if you are in Canada.

In recent years, Ciro Immobile has become a true symbol of the "Squadra Azzurra", being their leader and most outstanding player, and one of the best in the conquest of the Euro obtained by Italy in 2021. In addition, he was, together with Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Moise Kean, the ones who scored the most goals in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 for Italy.

Knowing that they were out of the World Cup for losing in an incredibly against North Macedonia, a rival that was supposed to be inferior to the "Azzurri", this game takes on vital importance, since although the pain of being left out of Qatar will persist, at least winning the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions would be a small consolation. So, why won't their best player be in this game?

Why won't Immobile play?

On May 7, in a game for his team, Lazio, against Sampdoria, Immobile suffered an ankle injury. Specifically, a sprained ankle, but not only that. He also had a microfracture, which is causing an ongoing pain. He would have a little over a month to recover, in which, among other games, he will miss the Finalissima against Argentina.

