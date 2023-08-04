In the aftermath of his recent win at the Washington DC Open, Gael Monfils provided a glimpse into his future plans, hinting at a potential career shift. At 36 years old, Monfils has faced challenges with injuries, and this year has been no exception. He reflected on his health struggles, expressing uncertainty about how much longer he will continue to compete at the highest level.

Despite his own doubts, Monfils expressed great confidence in his wife’s future in the sport. He acknowledged Elina Svitolina‘s potential to play at a high level for many years to come. However, Monfils hinted that this could be one of his last tournaments in the United States, suggesting that retirement might be on the horizon.

While Monfils contemplates his future in professional tennis, he made it clear that he will continue to be a supportive presence in his wife’s career, expressing, “I feel Elina will play much longer than me. It might be one of my last tournaments in the US. Maybe next year. We don’t know. But soon. But I may come back to support Elina with the baby. So you’ll see me around”.

Watch: Monfils and Svitolina Steal the Show at the Washington DC Open

The Washington DC Open witnessed a captivating display of talent and love as Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, the dynamic power couple of tennis, took center stage. Their performances on Monday left spectators in awe, with Svitolina claiming an exceptional win against Victoria Azarenka, and Monfils securing a dominant victory over Bjorn Fratangelo.

The excitement began as Svitolina stepped onto the court, facing off against the formidable Victoria Azarenka. In a thrilling match, Svitolina exhibited her skills and determination, defeating Azarenka in straight sets with a remarkable score of 7-6 (2) 6-4. Monfils, watching from the sidelines, couldn’t contain his joy and praised his wife’s “amazing” performance.

Following Svitolina’s triumph, Monfils eagerly took to the court for his own match against Bjorn Fratangelo. The Frenchman displayed his signature style of play, overpowering his opponent with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory. Monfils’ fans rejoiced in his success, making it a truly victorious day for the couple.