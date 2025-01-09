At least five people died in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that erupted a few hours ago. With a state of emergency declared, residents are evacuating the affected areas to escape the danger, while local authorities are battling to contain the flames. Amid the emergency, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers played in the NBA, and Russell Westbrook didn’t hesitate to deliver an emotional message to the Angelenos.

As the Nuggets triumphed over the Clippers, the spotlight remained on Los Angeles. Westbrook born in the city and his family resides there, that’s why he used the press conference to deliver a message about them and his friends over there.

“My family is safe, but people that I know, close friends and family have lost their homes… Being from LA, never seen anything like this before,” Westbrook said. Los Angeles is a city with a long history of wildfires in the United States, but this is one of those that no region wants to endure. The intensity, and the difficulty to contain it, often results in a disaster.

Westbrook delivered an emotional message about this emergency and what the future could bring after this. “Not being able to do nothing is really difficult… It’s going to be a tough rebuild, but LA is very strong and we can stick together and make something happen,” Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

Westbrook’s impactful community support

Nuggets star is conscious about the limited actions he can take, but expressed his willingness to help the people of Los Angeles. Speaking beyond the floor, Westbrook stated his role in the NBA and addressed the support to the victims of the devastating wildfires.

“The best thing I can do, obviously this is my job, but go out and try to give people joy and inspiration by going out and playing the game as hard as I can… But also making sure I find ways to help any way I can,” Westbrook stated to the media after the Nuggets game.

Westbrook’s impact on the Nuggets

While the Nuggets continue their push to the playoffs, Westbrook has emerged as a standout performer. With Nikola Jokic’s absence due to an injury, Russell has been the player that led the team through the final stretch of the NBA regular season.

In two of the last five games, Westbrook has been the leader for the Nuggets. Despite mixed results, Nuggets star has been in exceptional form, contributing across the board scoring points, delivering assists and capturing rebounds. That’s why his all-around performance has made him the key player in Denver’s recent matchups.

With 19 points against the Clippers, and 26 against the Celtics, Westbrook has been decisive to the Nuggets. He also contributed 14 assists combined, and secured 15 rebounds in both games. Fans are hopeful on those numbers, to help the team maintain momentum as Jokic prepares to return.