Not Dallas Cowboys: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders confesses which NFL team he would like to coach

Deion Sanders is one of the most successful head coaches in college football and has built a solid reputation with his experience with the Colorado Buffaloes. In recent hours, and with so many franchises looking to fill a coaching vacancy, the former Dallas Cowboys player revealed which NFL team he would like to coach next.

Sanders sounded as a candidate to coach the Cowboys after the disappointing season of The America’s Team, which must decide this week whether to extend the contract of head coach Mike McCarthy or look for another profile for the position. However, in the answer given a few hours ago, the father of Shedeur and Shilo did not explicitly choose Dallas as his possible future franchise.

The Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are among the franchises coming off disappointing seasons that are going through an intense interview process to land a new head coach. Buffaloes‘ Sanders, for his part, knows it’s an ideal time to reveal his choice of an NFL team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which team was Deion Sanders’ pick for his possible future as head coach in the NFL?

Despite being comfortable with the NCAAF Buffaloes, Sanders did not shy away from mentioning the scenario where he would like to see himself managing in the future. “You know what? The only way I would consider working in the NFL it is to coach my sons”, confessed Sanders to GMA3. Deion made it clear that he wants to manage his sons Shedeur and Shilo in the NFL, no matter what team it is.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 during the second half of a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

As for the present of Deion’s sons, this was likely the last season that all three Sanders shared a team in Colorado. Shedeur is one of the top prospects to be a possible first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will make the jump to the pro league by next season. Shilo is not as fortunate and is not seen as a top prospect, but perhaps in the near future there is a chance he will follow in his brother’s footsteps and share a team. If that happens, Deion will be there too.

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders' net worth: How rich is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

Which NFL team will Shedeur Sanders play for?

Shedeur is one of the most desired talents by NFL teams and his future for next season will be determined soon. If Sanders is taken with the first overall pick in the draft, that first-round pick will go to the Tennessee Titans (3-14), but that doesn’t mean that’s where he’s going.

Advertisement

The Titans are followed by the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants with the same record. In fourth and fifth place are the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Previously, rumors indicated that Shedeur had sympathy for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are in the sixth pick order.