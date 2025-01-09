Matt LaFleur, the current head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has built an impressive career in the NFL, accumulating victories and successes that have solidified his position in the world of football.

Since his appointment as the 15th head coach of the Packers on January 8, 2019, he has led the team to an impressive record of 56 wins and 27 losses in the regular season, ranking number 1 in the NFC.

In addition to his on-field talent, he has been recognized for his ability to develop players and maintain a competitive team, leading them to the top in record time. As a result, he possesses an exorbitant net worth…

What is Matt LaFleur’s net worth?

Matt LaFleur, the current head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has achieved a remarkable career in the NFL, both on and off the field. As of January 2025, he has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Marca.

Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference to be introduced as head coach of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In 2008, he joined the Texans as an offensive assistant, gradually rising through the ranks of the league, with stints at the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans before landing with the Packers in 2019.

It was with the Packers that he gained significant notoriety, becoming one of the youngest head coaches in the franchise’s history. He currently earns an annual salary of $5 million, as reported by Clutch Points and Sportskeeda.

He initially signed a four-year contract with the Packers worth around $20 million, which included an annual salary of $4 million. However, his success with the team allowed him to renegotiate his salary to $5 million.

This places him among the highest-paid coaches in the league. His rising career, ability to lead a team with high expectations, and strong leadership have been key factors in keeping the Packers as championship contenders.

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on January 05, 2025. (Source: John Fisher/Getty Images)

Key highlights of Matt LaFleur’s career

NFL debut (2008): Joined Houston Texans as an offensive assistant.

(2008): Joined Houston Texans as an offensive assistant. Los Angeles Rams (2017): Offensive coordinator, helped lead high-powered offense.

(2017): Offensive coordinator, helped lead high-powered offense. Packers head coach (2019): Signed a 4-year, $20 million contract.

(2019): Signed a 4-year, $20 million contract. First season (2019): Led Packers to a 13-3 record, NFC Championship Game appearance.

(2019): Led Packers to a 13-3 record, NFC Championship Game appearance. Salary (2020): Renegotiated to $5 million annually.

(2020): Renegotiated to $5 million annually. Playoff appearances : Made the playoffs in every season with the Packers.

: Made the playoffs in every season with the Packers. Net worth (2025): Estimated at $7 million.