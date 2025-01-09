Micah Parsons was one of the most outspoken players during the 2024 NFL season. When the Dallas Cowboys started with a 3-7 record and five consecutive losses, the linebacker surprisingly said that they still had hope of winning the Super Bowl.

In fact, Parsons issued a warning to Jerry Jones and the team’s front office, ensuring that he would not allow tanking in the locker room in an attempt to secure a higher draft pick.

The reaction, even with Dak Prescott injured, was remarkable, with four wins in their last seven games despite a depleted roster. It could have been six victories to close out the year had they avoided incredible debacles against the Bengals and Commanders.

Can the Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Just a few days after the end of the season, Micah Parsons sent a strong message about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl in the 2025 season with a healthy roster.

“For the people that kept believing, we’re not done yet. We’re not done yet and I hope that you don’t think that we’re done yet. It’s going to be an amazing thing to see next year when we’re holding the trophy. Yes, it’s a big goal, but I’m telling you right now, we’re going to be holding a trophy next year. Point blank. Period.”

