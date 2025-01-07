NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives final answer on using Justin Fields over Russell Wilson vs Ravens

The four-game losing streak is a blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ confidence heading into the playoffs, where they will face the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this season in a matchup that always features high intensity. Head coach Mike Tomlin is under pressure to decide who will start at quarterback after a poor offensive performance in the 17-19 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. The question is whether to stick with starting QB Russell Wilson or give backup Justin Fields a chance.

The Steelers have not won a postseason game in eight years, creating an unfavorable track record for making the playoffs after a losing streak. Tomlin knows he needs to fine-tune his team’s running game if he wants to make a splash and eliminate Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. The decision of who will be the starting quarterback will carry a lot of weight.

The Steelers have not won a postseason game in eight years, creating an unfavorable track record for reaching the playoffs after a losing streak. Tomlin knows he needs to fine-tune his team’s running game if they want to make a splash and eliminate Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. The decision of who will be the starting quarterback will carry a lot of weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Tomlin say about Fields’ possible starting role?

“I’m certainly open to utilizing Justin, he has an awesome skill set. He experienced an injury a couple of weeks back that slowed him down. But, certainly, in an effort to win this game I am open to any combination or combinations of the division of labor in an effort to do so, and so I’m certainly open to that as we develop plans this week,” Tomlin declared about the possibility of using Fields instead of Wilson.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Russell Wilson in the eye of the storm over his last performances

It’s true that he has no shortage of options to receive his long throws, but quarterback Russell Wilson has shown a drop in performance during the Steelers’ latest losing streak. In his last four games he has contributed only four touchdowns from passing, five fewer than he contributed between Weeks 10 and 14. His performance plateau explains why Fields is evaluated as a possible starter in the wild card round.

Advertisement

see also Justin Fields' net worth: How much fortune does the Pittsburgh Steelers QB own?

Tomlin takes responsibility for Steelers’ poor playoff performances

Tomlin is currently the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and has taken responsibility for the Steelers’ failures in recent postseasons, a record he wants to change next Saturday night. “A lot of the guys involved don’t carry those bags. I carry those bags gladly,” he said. On the plus side, Tomlin can say Pittsburgh has reached the postseason in 12 of the 18 seasons he has commanded the team.

Advertisement

When and where will the Steelers be playing against the Ravens?

The Steelers will visit the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Lamar Jackson awaits Pittsburgh, which still doesn’t know who its starting quarterback will be. The two teams battled for the AFC North lead during the regular season. Ravens and Steelers defeated each other and will now define their future in the third time they meet.The next game will be the ultimate showdown in a fierce rivalry.