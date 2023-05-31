There’s been a lot of chatter around NFL circles about DeAndre Hopkins‘ true value. The Arizona Cardinals won’t compete at a high level in 2023, so it only made sense for them to save money and cut ties with him.

Notably, one would think that multiple teams would rush to make a run at him already, but that hasn’t been the case yet. It’s been days, and he continues to be a free agent.

Hopkins isn’t getting any younger and some executives are reportedly worried about his durability. Even so, we’ll take a look at three dark horse teams that could sign him soon.

NFL Rumors: 3 Dark Horse Teams For DeAndre Hopkins

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys already have a solid WR corps with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks. But neither of them is as good as Hopkins is, simply put.

The Cowboys need to do whatever it takes to be on the same level as the Philadelphia Eagles, and they have more available money to offer than the average team.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Of course, one can never count the Kansas City Chiefs out when it comes to a star being available. It’s what happens with winning teams; everybody wants to play for them.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t need Tyreek Hill to win another Super Bowl, so imagine what he could do with DeAndre Hopkins instead of JuJu Smith-Schuster? He’s a no-brainer fit.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have already made it clear that they won’t hesitate to spend big bucks to compete at the highest level, paying up to land Odell Beckham Jr. and extending Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens want to revamp their offense, and Jackson is reportedly set to scramble and run less and throw more. So, why not give him another elite pass-catcher?